Sky Carp announce coaching staff ahead of 2023 season

Former Nationals AAA Manager Billy Gardner Jr. will head up the staff in the Stateline this year
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp are just 66 days away from returning to ABC Supply Stadium and the Marlins made their picks for the High-A squad’s coaching staff.

Billy Gardner Jr. will take over management duties after spending last season in the Pioneer League as a manager with Idaho Falls. Gardner Jr. enters the role with 24 years of management experience, with his last role in Minor League Baseball being with Washington’s AAA from 2018 to 2021.

Jason Erickson retains his role as pitching coach with the Sky Carp. On the offensive side, Columbia, Illinois native Dan Radison will lead as the team’s hitting coach.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford

Latest News

Lutheran, Boylan look for resume boosting wins in non-conference matchup
Lutheran, Boylan look for resume boosting wins in non-conference matchup
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
The average age of the skaters on their team is 50 years old but that didn’t stop them from...
Local synchronized skating team honors Rockford Peaches during routine
Evangeline Whitlock (left) and Charity Hendrickson (right) all smiles after the St. Louis...
Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown