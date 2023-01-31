Sky Carp announce coaching staff ahead of 2023 season

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp are just 66 days away from returning to ABC Supply Stadium and the Marlins made their picks for the High-A squad’s coaching staff.

Billy Gardner Jr. will take over management duties after spending last season in the Pioneer League as a manager with Idaho Falls. Gardner Jr. enters the role with 24 years of management experience, with his last role in Minor League Baseball being with Washington’s AAA from 2018 to 2021.

Jason Erickson retains his role as pitching coach with the Sky Carp. On the offensive side, Columbia, Illinois native Dan Radison will lead as the team’s hitting coach.

