Seven years later, the case of Treesa Riley Remains unsolved

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marks seven years since a local preschool teacher, Treesa Wiley, was shot and killed, and friends and family search for answers, while her case remains a mystery.

“Whoever murdered her shouldn’t have ever did that. I mean that was heinous,” said her aunt Mary Sargent.

Wiley was at a friend’s when someone broke into the home and began shooting. According to police, Wiley was killed by a single bullet that struck her shoulder and chest, but her friend Kristal Scott survived.

“Treesa would’ve told you who did it, where they came from, how they got in, and everything else. Now you just can’t do a home invasion and not take anything that’s just unbelievable,” said Sargent.

Her family believes this was a targeted attack on Scott over a domestic-related situation and Wiley was caught in the crossfire. Sargent says she will never stop searching for answers and hope someone will come forward one day.

“I will hound the police stations the detectives until they find out who did it and to make sure they’re up on top of things because if you drop the ball lord knows they’re not going to look,” said Sargent.

If you or anyone you know have information regarding this case, you can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6300.

