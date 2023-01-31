Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford

Latest News

For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents