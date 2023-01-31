Rockford Public Schools host hiring event for teachers, paraeducators

Rockford Public Schools
Rockford Public Schools
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools (RPS) is currently recruiting substitute teachers and paraeducators.

The district will host a hiring event Thursday, Feb. 9, at the RPS 205 District office, 501 7th St. in the third-floor board room.

RPS 205 is hiring educators for the 2022-23 school year. There are immediate openings available, with onboarding and training for employees before entering the classroom.

Employees will have access to flexible scheduling, health insurance, 40l(k), weekly pay and other benefits.

Anyone interested in the hiring event can sign up here for more information.

Those interested who cannot attend the event can call 800-991-5157, and use option 2 or email EDNERecruiting@kellyservices.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford

Latest News

Because of the cold, Second First Presbyterian Church in Rockford opened its doors Monday...
Overnight café opens early to help Rockford’s homeless in cold weather
For the people who experience homelessness in our community these temperatures could be the...
Local shelter opens early to help homeless population cope with the cold
Wind Chills have already fallen below 0° across the entire region early Monday evening.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/30/2023
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup