Rockford Public Schools host hiring event for teachers, paraeducators

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools (RPS) is currently recruiting substitute teachers and paraeducators.

The district will host a hiring event Thursday, Feb. 9, at the RPS 205 District office, 501 7th St. in the third-floor board room.

RPS 205 is hiring educators for the 2022-23 school year. There are immediate openings available, with onboarding and training for employees before entering the classroom.

Employees will have access to flexible scheduling, health insurance, 40l(k), weekly pay and other benefits.

Anyone interested in the hiring event can sign up here for more information.

Those interested who cannot attend the event can call 800-991-5157, and use option 2 or email EDNERecruiting@kellyservices.com.

