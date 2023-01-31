Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the store
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
Dozens hurt in 85 vehicle pileup between Beloit, Janesville
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday.
Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow

Latest News

Wind Chills have already fallen below 0° across the entire region early Monday evening.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/30/2023
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death