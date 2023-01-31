Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day.

Gerwarn Porter was arrested Friday, Jan. 27. According to arrest records, Porter was not issued a license at the time of the incident.

Porter was determined as a suspect after traffic investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Family members say Lisa Judson, 48, of Rockford was killed just after 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 while shoveling snow on Gilbert Avenue in Rockford. Police say she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe for the Judson family, linked here.

