Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records

Family says 48-year-old Lisa Judson was killed Christmas Day while shoveling snow in her...
Family says 48-year-old Lisa Judson was killed Christmas Day while shoveling snow in her Rockford neighborhood.(Judson Family)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day.

Gerwarn Porter was arrested Friday, Jan. 27. According to arrest records, Porter was not issued a license at the time of the incident.

Porter was determined as a suspect after traffic investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Family members say Lisa Judson, 48, of Rockford was killed just after 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 while shoveling snow on Gilbert Avenue in Rockford. Police say she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe for the Judson family, linked here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford

Latest News

Because of the cold, Second First Presbyterian Church in Rockford opened its doors Monday...
Overnight café opens early to help Rockford’s homeless in cold weather
For the people who experience homelessness in our community these temperatures could be the...
Local shelter opens early to help homeless population cope with the cold
Wind Chills have already fallen below 0° across the entire region early Monday evening.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/30/2023
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup
Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup