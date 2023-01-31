Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

Fire
Fire(MGN online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire.

Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor.

First responders arrived just after 8 p.m. Monday to the one-story residence up in smoke, which was visible from the road. They say the fire spread through the kitchen of the single-story home, and property damages are estimated at $115,000.

Teams attempted to rescue one pet dog from the home, but the dog did not make it. The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

