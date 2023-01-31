Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers.

“We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and people that just felt homebound,” says Linda Niemiec who started the Friday hiking club.

At the start of the pandemic three years ago, schools closed their doors, work became remote and people searched for a break from the loneliness of lockdown.

Linda Niemiec found a great escape in the great outdoors.

“I recognized the need to be out in nature, nature was the safest place to be,” Niemiec said. “It just started with a small nucleus and then more people wanted to be added.”

What started with Niemiec and a few other women hitting the region’s trails back in spring of 2020 is now a group of more than 100 people.

Every Friday, hikers hit the ground running or walking in forest preserves across the Stateline, trekking in rain, snow or sunshine.

“Sometimes the weather has been below freezing and we’ve gone,” hiking club member Carolyn Cadigan said.

“People think we’re crazy sometimes, but here we are!” Niemiec told 23 News.

The cold is no match for them, just get bundled up, boots on the ground and enjoy the beauty.

“The birds, the sounds of nature, sometimes the quiet of it, of course sometimes we talk so much we miss these things,”

Both Cadigan and Niemiec say having those conversations with fellow group members brings one aspect of the Friday hiking club that trumps all.

“It’s bringing people together in a lot of different ways, shapes and forms. I know a lot of friendships have been founded.”

Niemiec says the club is at capacity due to parking concerns among other issues, however, she encourages others in the Stateline to create their own outdoor groups.

