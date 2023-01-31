Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas.

After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30.

“Freeport is a great place to live and work,” said Bukas. He was appointed to the position in May 2020, after originally serving as finance director for the city since 2017.

The Freeport City Council plans to conduct a search for a successor to Bukas, who will help with day-to-day operations of police, fire/EMS, public works, water and sewer services and community development.

An ideal candidate will have at least five years of municipal management experience, a bachelor’s degree in public administration, a strong background in public sector revenue and finance, and a strong reputation for personal and professional integrity.

“Working alongside Manager Bukas for the last five years has been a pleasure. He has been very instrumental in moving Freeport in a positive direction,” said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller. “We will miss his insight and solution-oriented mindset. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

