Dino Ranch Live hits the trail to Rockford this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Based on the hit Disney Junior TV series, “Dino Ranch” hits the trail this summer to bring a live show to Rancheroos across the U.S.!

Fans can experience the same adventures of ranch life, on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting live show headed to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, with tickets available to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Coronado PAC or BMO Center box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

“Dino Ranch Live” combines a unique mix of two favorite preschool passions: dinosaurs and ranchers. The fun-filled, family-friendly and action-packed live show follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.

Dino Rancheroos will introduce the audience to the thrill of ranch life and teach them how to ride, lasso on a thrilling adventure.

After a very rare Dino egg gets stolen by the mischievous Tin Horn Trio, Jon, Min and Miguel must pursue them to save the rare egg. They head into the Badlands where many adventures await including a roar-off with a rogue T-Rex.

“Dino Ranch” has been a monster hit since its launch in January 2021 on Disney Junior, Disney Now and Disney+.

“We are turning ‘Dino Ranch’ into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget,” said Richard Lewis, writer and director of Dino Ranch Live. “I’m so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans.”

Also, don’t miss Dino Ranch Marathon Week on Disney Junior starting Friday, Jan. 27!

