Rockford Symphony Orchestra to honor John Williams music February 11

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces they will play songs from legendary film composer John Williams on February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Williams is known for composing several well-known film series like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jaws.

The concert will be conducted by Broadway composer Kevin Stites who’s work includes plays like A Tale of Two Cities and South Pacific.

Kevin Stites headshot, courtesy Angie Theisen
Kevin Stites headshot, courtesy Angie Theisen(WIFR Newsroom)

Tickets are available on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s website or you can call 815-965-0049.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the store
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
Dozens hurt in 85 vehicle pileup between Beloit, Janesville
Shooting investigation
One hurt in downtown Rockford shooting; investigation underway
The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday.
Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash

Latest News

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 with tickets open to the public on Friday, Jan. 13.
Coronado to host ‘Hairball: The Bombastic Celebration of Rock’
RSO to announce new director at Murder Mystery fundraiser
RSO to introduce new director at Murder Mystery Dinner
Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8 on Ticketmaster.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band headed to Coronado in Rockford
The Music Academy welcomes jazz violinist Randy Sabien to its Friday performance.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center welcomes jazz violinist for concert