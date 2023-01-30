Rockford Symphony Orchestra to honor John Williams music February 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces they will play songs from legendary film composer John Williams on February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Williams is known for composing several well-known film series like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jaws.

The concert will be conducted by Broadway composer Kevin Stites who’s work includes plays like A Tale of Two Cities and South Pacific.

Kevin Stites headshot, courtesy Angie Theisen (WIFR Newsroom)

Tickets are available on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s website or you can call 815-965-0049.

