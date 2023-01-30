Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour

(Gray News) – Luke Bryan announced a new tour Monday that will be stopping in 36 cities this year.

Tickets for Bryan’s “Country On Tour” go on sale on Friday. Members of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club will have early access to tickets on Tuesday.

For more ticket information, visit Bryan’s website here.

Rotating opening acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

The following dates are included in the tour:

06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York

06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York

06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario

06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey

07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York

07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland

07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania

07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon

07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California

07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California

07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas

07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado

08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah

08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho

08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas

08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee

08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi

08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio

08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana

08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana

08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri

08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas

09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas

09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida

10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia

10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina

10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin

10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota

10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina

10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia

10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina

