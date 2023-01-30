Local synchronized skating team honors Rockford Peaches during routine

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Arctic Edge skating team in Rockford was among the final teams to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center Sunday.

The average age of the skaters on their team is around 50 years old but that didn’t stop them from giving it their best on the ice with a Rockford Peaches theme for their routine. They’ve been working on the routine for more than a year and they skate together for an hour and a half and encourages its skaters to practice when they are not on the ice as a team.

Even though their division (open adult) isn’t eligible for nationals their coach is happy with their performance.

“I’m really proud of our skaters. We have been working out and skating hard. We just skated the best that we’ve skated all season so as a coach I’m very proud,” says Head Skating Coach Erin Ludington.

One of the skaters on the team is Melissa Dix. She picked up the sport when she joined the team a year and a half ago.

“It was amazing. This is something I never thought I would do. To have the opportunity to skate on this kind of front, U.S. Figure Skating was just amazing,” says Dix.

