Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the store
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
Dozens hurt in 85 vehicle pileup between Beloit, Janesville
Rockford police rope of the scene Saturday after a reported fight turned into shots fired.
26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday.
Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow

Latest News

Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for 6-month US visitor visa
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years