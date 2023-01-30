Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of one local man. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son.

“He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.

Zulke was driving along Illinois Route 26 in Orangeville when his car traveled down a steep hill and crashed into a tree. One co-worker Stephanie Blythe remembers him as the glue that held everyone together.

“He’s one of a kind. Just those smiles every morning at shift swaps, I don’t think anyone is ever going to forget that,” said Blythe.

His uncle says the best way to support the family is to donate to the GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and send encouraging words as the family deals with this unexpected loss.

