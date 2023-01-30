Crowder ‘In The House’ this June at Coronado Performing Arts Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Genre-bending musician Crowder will make his way to the stage this June at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The Texas-based singer and songwriter will bring his “Hits Deep” 2023 tour to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Ticket sales open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3 on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Coronado PAC or BMO Center box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222. Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 1.

Known for his wide-ranging fusion of pop, rock, folk, electronic, bluegrass and hip-hop, Crowder has sold more than 3 million records and received three Grammy nominations since entering the mainstream.

His latest studio album, “Milk & Honey,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart.

The lead single on “Milk & Honey,” “Good God Almighty,” not only peaked at No. 1 on Christian radio, but it also sat atop the Billboard Christian Songs Chart for five consecutive weeks and landed Crowder his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs Chart.

For more information about the tour, visit http://www.crowdermusic.com.

