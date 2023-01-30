Beloit Health System thanks first responders after I-39 pileup

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System extends its thanks to the community after a massive accident shut down portions of I-39/90 on Friday.

“We are grateful for our community partnerships,” a memo from the health system reads. “Local and county EMS and Fire, tow companies, and 911 communications center.”

Reportedly 27 patients were treated at Beloit Health System care centers during the incident, which also housed a warming station for 21 non-injured people involved in the pileup, until they could be reunited with family.

At least 85 vehicles were involved in the pileup Friday on I-39 N/90 W between Beloit and Janesville after a mid-afternoon crash shut the stretch of road down for nearly three hours. Traffic was at a standstill while first responders tried to render aid.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.