Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!

Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog demonstration. Guests could witness a sled team in action and watch how their musher wrangles the canines. Volunteers from Free Spirit Siberian Rescue in Harvard trekked up to Wisconsin for the event. Ken Westbrook and Mike Knill with Free Spirit say this morning was a unique chance to see huskies do what they were born to do.

“I mean they were bred to do this. A lot of people don’t get to see that in this area. So that’s what we do in our demonstrations, so they can see what husky dogs were bred to do, yah know in the northern states and Canada and Alaska,” Westbrook told 23 News.

Other activities included an open skate, Winter Wonderland obstacle course and a pool party with Beloit Sky Carp mascot Poopsie.

Sunday activities include a Pickleball Tournament at Beloit Memorial High School, Sleigh Rides and S’mores at Big Hill Park, and another Open Skate at Edwards Ice Arena.

