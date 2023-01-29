Winterfest in Beloit is underway

Guests had the chance to learn about what it takes to ride sled dogs on Saturday morning
Huskies in action
Huskies in action(WIFR)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!

Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog demonstration. Guests could witness a sled team in action and watch how their musher wrangles the canines. Volunteers from Free Spirit Siberian Rescue in Harvard trekked up to Wisconsin for the event. Ken Westbrook and Mike Knill with Free Spirit say this morning was a unique chance to see huskies do what they were born to do.

“I mean they were bred to do this. A lot of people don’t get to see that in this area. So that’s what we do in our demonstrations, so they can see what husky dogs were bred to do, yah know in the northern states and Canada and Alaska,” Westbrook told 23 News.

Other activities included an open skate, Winter Wonderland obstacle course and a pool party with Beloit Sky Carp mascot Poopsie.

Sunday activities include a Pickleball Tournament at Beloit Memorial High School, Sleigh Rides and S’mores at Big Hill Park, and another Open Skate at Edwards Ice Arena.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County
Shooting investigation
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective gets 6 months for child pornography charges
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire

Latest News

Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/28/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/28/2023
Tips for driving in winter weather
Safety first when driving on snow-packed roads
Tips for driving in winter weather
Safety first when driving on snow-packed roads
Shooting investigation
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries