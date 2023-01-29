Safety first when driving on snow-packed roads

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winter storm warning is in effect until early Sunday morning and the roads have become more dangerous as drivers deal with rough conditions.

“Driving is dangerous regardless of the weather, so it’s much more dangerous when it is bad weather out there,” said Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando.

The Illinois state police and AAA urge drivers to follow the rules of the road and take extra precaution as snow begins to cover the streets.

“If you’re feeling uncomfortable driving in these conditions. The best bet is to just stay home. Especially if it’s not an absolute necessity for you to go out just stay home and wait for things to be a little better out there,” said Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz.

You can download the Rockford snow and ice app to receive all snow emergency and parking updates.

