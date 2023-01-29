Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage.

After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The grand reopening was celebrated with a huge deal giving guests the chance to save up to 60% on all in store merchandise. Owner Mitchell Busch says it’s the least he could do to give back to the community who showed support in a time of need.

“We’ve been blessed for the last 95 years to have a very loyal clientele. Our customers are like family to us so I greatly appreciate their love and support during this time we’ve been down and shut down. But we’re here for you all and we’re ready for business,” said Busch.

