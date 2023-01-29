Rockford hosts a hot cocoa crawl for the snowy weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Businesses on North Main Street in Rockford gave residents a chance to enjoy the weather and some warm treats, hosting a hot cocoa crawl.

Participating businesses included Stockyard Burger Rock Bar, Mulligan’s, Olympic Tavern, the Norwegian and Village Green on North Main.

Many of the locations had Rockford North End coffee mugs and tumblers for sale. Visitors had the chance to fill those mugs with hot chocolate or boozy hot chocolate drinks if they were feeling a little naughty. It also gave people an opportunity to experience what the stores on North Main Street have to offer.

“We like to make sure we involve ourselves and kind of teach them about plants. It just brings the people in and if that means that we contribute a little bit extra than what we normally would do on a daily basis, like the hot chocolate just to get them in to kind of see what we do here, then it works for everyone,” said Mikayal Mercaitis, who is the store manager at Village Green on North Main.

