Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals.

Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.

Coed

Belvidere North (2nd): Advancing to the state finals for the 9th straight year (10th overall). The Blue Thunder won eight straight sectional championships from 2015-2022 before placing 2nd Saturday to South Elgin by less than a point.

Small

North Boone (2nd)

Rockford Lutheran (4th)

Large

Harlem (4th)

