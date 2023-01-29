Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals.

Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.

Coed

Belvidere North (2nd): Advancing to the state finals for the 9th straight year (10th overall). The Blue Thunder won eight straight sectional championships from 2015-2022 before placing 2nd Saturday to South Elgin by less than a point.

Small

North Boone (2nd)

Rockford Lutheran (4th)

Large

Harlem (4th)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County
Shooting investigation
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective gets 6 months for child pornography charges
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire

Latest News

Six Belvidere wrestlers were team champions in their respective weight classes.
Belvidere takes NIC-10 wrestling conference title
Stateline Slam - February 4th recap PART ONE
Stateline Slam 1/27
Rockford Christian closes with 13-0 run to take down Lutheran in Crosstown Showdown
Rockford Christian closes with 13-0 run to take down Lutheran in Crosstown Showdown
Pecatonica uses massive third quarter to get past Byron in non-conference matchup
Pecatonica uses massive third quarter to get past Byron in non-conference matchup