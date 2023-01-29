Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon.

The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.

Make sure if you are stepping outside to bundle up and keep yourself protected against the harsh cold and mild winds. If you need to drive, take your time as the roads are very dangerous and extremely slippery. Don’t hesitate to give yourself enough time to leave early if you have to travel.

Temperatures weren’t too warm today with our high in the 20s and it looks like we won’t be warming up too much anytime soon.

Sunday snow will fall apart by the early hours and the rest of the day will be cloudy. This goes for Monday as well, but temperatures will get even colder.

Heavy snow continued to move through the Stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow will begin to slow down and stop. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Looking at a cloudy and cold day for the rest of Sunday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

