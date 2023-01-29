Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon.

The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday.
The winter storm warning and advisory will expire at three in the morning on Sunday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.

Make sure if you are stepping outside to bundle up and keep yourself protected against the harsh cold and mild winds. If you need to drive, take your time as the roads are very dangerous and extremely slippery. Don’t hesitate to give yourself enough time to leave early if you have to travel.

Temperatures weren’t too warm today with our high in the 20s and it looks like we won’t be warming up too much anytime soon.

Sunday snow will fall apart by the early hours and the rest of the day will be cloudy. This goes for Monday as well, but temperatures will get even colder.

Heavy snow continued to move through the Stateline.
Heavy snow continued to move through the Stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow will begin to slow down and stop.
Snow will begin to slow down and stop.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Looking at a cloudy and cold day for the rest of Sunday.
Looking at a cloudy and cold day for the rest of Sunday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County
Shooting investigation
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective gets 6 months for child pornography charges
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire

Latest News

Advisory will begin Saturday at nine in the morning and expire on Sunday at three in the morning.
Winter Weather Advisory and more snow to come
Snow could make the morning commute difficult for many Friday.
Snow likely Friday with more to come Saturday
Snow appears likely Friday morning, and accumulations are a good bet.
Active pattern underway, several more snow chances ahead
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow