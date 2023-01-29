Belvidere takes NIC-10 wrestling conference title

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Postseason wrestling is underway and teams across the NIC-10 compete for the conference championship Saturday at Harlem High School.

Team Results:

1. Belvidere Co-op - six first place finishes

2. Hononegah

3. Harlem

4. East

5. Freeport

6. Auburn

7. Guilford

8. Jefferson

9. Boylan

Weight Class Champions:

106: Brayden Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Jackson Olson (Hononegah). Brayden with a team-high 24 points.

113: Bryson Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah). Cassioppi top seed in weight class.

120: Javier Escobedo (Hononegah) def. Peter Young (East) - forfeit

126: Robert Darling (Hononegah) def. Ethan Hagerman (Harlem)

132: Jacob Redington (Freeport) def. Malik Ali (East)

138: Dominic Girardin (Belvidere Co-op) def. Aiden Zacharuk (Harlem)

145: Antonio Alvarado def. Connor Diemel (Hononegah)

152: Colin Young (Belvidere Co-op) def. Max Haskins (Hononegah)

160: Ben Larsen (Harlem) def. Donavyn Fernandez (Freeport)

170: Elliot Diemel (Hononegah) def. Orion Losiniecki (East)

182: TJ Mitchell (Belvidere Co-op) def. Andrew Redmon (Harlem)

195: Karlondo Duboise (Jefferson) def. Caleb Eklund (Harlem)

220: Isaak Smith (Rockton (Hononegah) def. Joe Holloway-Rockwell (Harlem)

285: Gannon Buckner (Guilford) def. Sami Odeh (Freeport)

