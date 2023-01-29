Belvidere takes NIC-10 wrestling conference title
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Postseason wrestling is underway and teams across the NIC-10 compete for the conference championship Saturday at Harlem High School.
Team Results:
1. Belvidere Co-op - six first place finishes
2. Hononegah
3. Harlem
4. East
5. Freeport
6. Auburn
7. Guilford
8. Jefferson
9. Boylan
Weight Class Champions:
106: Brayden Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Jackson Olson (Hononegah). Brayden with a team-high 24 points.
113: Bryson Teunissen (Belvidere Co-op) def. Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah). Cassioppi top seed in weight class.
120: Javier Escobedo (Hononegah) def. Peter Young (East) - forfeit
126: Robert Darling (Hononegah) def. Ethan Hagerman (Harlem)
132: Jacob Redington (Freeport) def. Malik Ali (East)
138: Dominic Girardin (Belvidere Co-op) def. Aiden Zacharuk (Harlem)
145: Antonio Alvarado def. Connor Diemel (Hononegah)
152: Colin Young (Belvidere Co-op) def. Max Haskins (Hononegah)
160: Ben Larsen (Harlem) def. Donavyn Fernandez (Freeport)
170: Elliot Diemel (Hononegah) def. Orion Losiniecki (East)
182: TJ Mitchell (Belvidere Co-op) def. Andrew Redmon (Harlem)
195: Karlondo Duboise (Jefferson) def. Caleb Eklund (Harlem)
220: Isaak Smith (Rockton (Hononegah) def. Joe Holloway-Rockwell (Harlem)
285: Gannon Buckner (Guilford) def. Sami Odeh (Freeport)
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.