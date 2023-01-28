Winter Weather Advisory and more snow to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Weather Service announced a Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect Saturday. Jan. 28 at nine in the morning until Sunday, Jan. 29 at three in the morning.

This almost 24 hour snowfall could accumulate a total of five inches which will make visibility an issue. This will also make roads slick and slippery. Leave your location early enough to give yourself enough time since roads could be dangerous. Take your time and do not rush.

We saw low temperatures in the single digits today with wind chills also in the single digits. Temperatures may have been in the 20s but it felt a whole lot colder than that. Wear a jacket and bundle up with gloves, a hat and a scarf. Keeping your skin away from blustery winds and cold temperatures is always important when heading out.

Blustery winds were blowing up to 25 mph today with gusts at almost 40 mph. This can causes drifting snow and visibility issues while on the road that, like today on I-39/90, can cause very dangerous accidents.

Saturday’s snow will begin falling around noon alongside cold temperatures and strong winds that will cause drifting on the roads. The snow will not be letting up anytime soon throughout the day as it only gets heavier further into the night.

Sunday around three in the morning is when the snow will finally stop. We may see some flurries here and there until the late morning but the remainder of Sunday will be cloudy.

We are watching temperatures only get colder and even below zero as we make our way further into the work week.

