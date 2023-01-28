Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police.

Witnesses say gunshots were heard outside of District Bar and Grill at around 12:30 in the morning, and both TNT Funnel Cakes and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America were damaged in the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

We will update you once we know more information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.