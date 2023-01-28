Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries

Photo of TNT Funnel Cakes sustaining damage
Photo of TNT Funnel Cakes sustaining damage(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police.

Witnesses say gunshots were heard outside of District Bar and Grill at around 12:30 in the morning, and both TNT Funnel Cakes and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America were damaged in the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

We will update you once we know more information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday it is unclear how long cleanup will take after a massive pileup on...
At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective gets 6 months for child pornography charges
Fatal Crash
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 01/27/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 01/27/2023
The Rockford Community Investment Fund provides loans to contractors to rehab homes in...
Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life
Growing reaction tonight after 5 former Memphis police offers were charged in the death of Tyre...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Report: One hurt, dozens of cars involved in I-39/90 crash in Wisconsin