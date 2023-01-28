One hurt in downtown Rockford shooting; investigation underway

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is hurt Saturday morning after a shooting on West State Street in Rockford.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 12:30 a.m.

No word yet on the identity of the man hurt during the shooting, or what happened during the incident.

One Rockford business sustained heavy damage to its storefront windows during the shooting. Business owners said no one was hurt at their location Saturday during the incident, but that the store will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for repairs.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

