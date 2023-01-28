One hurt in downtown Rockford shooting; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is hurt Saturday morning after a shooting on West State Street in Rockford.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 12:30 a.m.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of W. State St. An adult male sustained a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 28, 2023

No word yet on the identity of the man hurt during the shooting, or what happened during the incident.

One Rockford business sustained heavy damage to its storefront windows during the shooting. Business owners said no one was hurt at their location Saturday during the incident, but that the store will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for repairs.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

