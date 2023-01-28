26-year-old man hurt in shooting outside District Bar & Grill in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is recovering after an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Rockford.

Police dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to District Bar & Grill, 205 W. State St. in Rockford for reports of a large fight with shots fired.

According to reports, an argument between two groups of people moved in front of the building and a male suspect shot toward one of the groups.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. On Monday, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A nearby business, TNT Funnel Cakes, sustained heavy damage to its storefront windows during the shooting. Business owners said in a post on social media that no one from the store was hurt during the shooting, but that the store will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for repairs.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.