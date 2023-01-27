Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets

A current vet shortage may force pet owners to find an emergency clinic hours away that takes new patients.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Longer wait times in animal hospitals may be forcing people to travel farther away just to get their sick pet checked out.

Wait times at vet clinics keep increasing as veterinarians keep leaving the industry to retire, protect their mental health or take care of their families.

Most pet owners panic when their animals get sicks and seek immediate medical attention, rushing their beloved fur baby to the animal hospital. But now getting the care they need may be difficult.

“We have a large amount of veterinarians retiring at the same time. We can only graduate so many,” said Animal Medical Clinic North veterinarian Alicia Guarino.

Guarino says her support staff is leaving in large numbers because they’re burnt out from the pandemic, many working 60-hour weeks.

“It’s a lot of emotions, a lot of pressure to stay doing this all day every day,” Guarino said.

Winnebago County Animal Services adoption coordinator Amber Pinnon says they have been trying to hire a vet for more than year. With no luck, they send many animals to Chicago or Madison to get spayed or neutered.

“Our staff is running around like chickens with their heads cut off just trying to run animals to appointments, run animals to spay or neuter with large transports,” Pinnon said.

Kristin Tope of Belvidere says when her dog was ill, the emergency clinic recommended she called other clinics, one being 2 hours away. Tope says every place she called told her it would be a minimum of an 8 hour wait.

“It used to be, I could call and get in that day or a week if it wasn’t an emergency. Now it’s a minimum of two weeks,” Tope said.

Pinnon says Winnebago County Animal Services does 2,500 spay or neuters every year and families cannot take the animals home until they are altered.

About 5,000 vet job openings are expected every year over the next decade, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

