Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

A motorist captured the crash Friday from a side road near Avalon Road in Janesville, Wis.
A motorist captured the crash Friday from a side road near Avalon Road in Janesville, Wis.(Viewer submission)
By WMTV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a while because of a pileup that may have included dozens of vehicles.

Watch a live stream of the traffic backup here:

The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News that it has received reports that 20-50 vehicles may have been involved. A nearby WisDOT traffic camera shows a long line of vehicles stuck in traffic near the scene.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the incident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m., happened around mile marker 181, which sits between the Shopiere Road and E. Avalon Road interchanges. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The crash occurred as snow, which has been around since early Friday morning, continues to fall. A person at the communication center described the current condition in the area as “a total white out.”

This story is still developing. 23 News and NBC15 News will have updates as more information becomes available.

