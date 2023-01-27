Stateline preps for weekend snow with emergency declarations

(WIFR) - The stateline saw accumulating snow Friday morning, and more is expected over the weekend, causing communities to activate snow emergencies across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions for most municipalities.

This can include odd/even street parking to allow for snow clearing and fines for parking in some public lots.

Here’s an up-to-date list of snow emergency declarations that will go into effect as noted:

Beloit, Wis. - effective 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Cars should be moved from city streets to driveways or approved parking lots listed here. Residents can text message the word SNOW to 608-367-4600 for mobile alerts.

Be sure to check with your local public works department for more information on guidelines for your area.

This list will be updated as information is released.

