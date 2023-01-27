Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County

40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December of 2020.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Poplar Grove man was convicted Wednesday of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Brian Sample was taken into custody in January 2022 in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney, the child reported the assault, which happened between December 2020 and December 2021, after an Erin’s Law presentation at school.

Erin’s Law requires a child sexual abuse prevention program be offered in public schools across the country.

Sample faces up to 120 years in prison for both counts of child sex abuse. He’s due back in Boone County court on Feb. 13 for a status hearing.

Sample received two-and-a-half years in prison last March for criminal sexual abuse in 2020 against an adult in Champaign County. All of Sample’s prison sentences will be served consecutively.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
Fatal Crash
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
FILE: Gannon poses on the former Morning Blend guest couch after a show in March 2022.
23 News anchor Andy Gannon locally featured for milestone anniversary
16th Avenue garage fire
Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars

Latest News

Snow plow
Stateline preps for weekend snow with emergency declarations
Deputies with each other in the parking lot of the temporary Hard Rock Casino after a shooting...
Winnebago County deputies to patrol temporary casino for at least another year
Since the casino opened in November 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has put almost...
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
Friday's to be the first of two snowy days.
Mark Henderson's Thursday Forecast -- 1/26/2023