Repeat offender found guilty of sex crimes against child in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Poplar Grove man was convicted Wednesday of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Brian Sample was taken into custody in January 2022 in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney, the child reported the assault, which happened between December 2020 and December 2021, after an Erin’s Law presentation at school.

Erin’s Law requires a child sexual abuse prevention program be offered in public schools across the country.

Sample faces up to 120 years in prison for both counts of child sex abuse. He’s due back in Boone County court on Feb. 13 for a status hearing.

Sample received two-and-a-half years in prison last March for criminal sexual abuse in 2020 against an adult in Champaign County. All of Sample’s prison sentences will be served consecutively.

