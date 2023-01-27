At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive pileup Friday on I-39 N/90 W in Janesville.

Injuries are still being tallied after a nearly 50-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of the interstate.

A crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday on I-39 N/90 W shut the stretch of road down for nearly three hours. Traffic was at a standstill while first responders tried to render aid to between 20 and 50 vehicles involved in the pileup.

A representative from Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 patients were admitted Friday from the crash. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Wisconsin State troopers blocked both directions of traffic to assess the damage and transport motorists for treatment.

23 News captured video of the backup via live stream:

