Vella to offer 68th district residents free admission to Chicago museums

Chicago
Chicago(Source: Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Dave Vella (IL-68) has partnered with nonprofit organization, Museums in the Park, for a special opportunity to visit Chicago-area Museums free of charge.

This benefit will be offered through Rep. Vella’s office to residents of the 68th district. Free admission for groups of up to four requires an authorization letter from Vella’s office.

Vella’s goal is to bring resources and educational opportunities to the stateline through the Constituent Education Resource Program, a first-of-its-kind program in Illinois.

Residents can register or visit www.staterepdavevella.com/museums to take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.
Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse after van theft
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow

Latest News

Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars
Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars
A current vet shortage may force pet owners to find an emergency clinic hours away that takes...
Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets
Friday, Jan. 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Remembering thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses killed in the Holocaust
Those who place highest will head to Nationals in Peoria
Skaters hit the ice at the BMO Center for the 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships