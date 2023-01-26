Vella to offer 68th district residents free admission to Chicago museums

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Dave Vella (IL-68) has partnered with nonprofit organization, Museums in the Park, for a special opportunity to visit Chicago-area Museums free of charge.

This benefit will be offered through Rep. Vella’s office to residents of the 68th district. Free admission for groups of up to four requires an authorization letter from Vella’s office.

Vella’s goal is to bring resources and educational opportunities to the stateline through the Constituent Education Resource Program, a first-of-its-kind program in Illinois.

Residents can register or visit www.staterepdavevella.com/museums to take advantage of this opportunity.

