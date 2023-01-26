United Way sees December donations from players at Hard Rock Rockford

Organizers gathered Wednesday for the exciting event.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United Way of Rock River Valley received a donation check Wednesday from player donations at the Rockford casino.

The $2,000 check came from unclaimed vouchers donated at the Opening Act casino through December 2022.

The nonprofit recently thanked Hard Rock Rockford via social media for accepting donations for United Way:

“The support of you and all of the generous residents who donated will help us strengthen our community’s literacy rate and put books in the hands of children and their families who need them most,” a social media post by the organization reads.

