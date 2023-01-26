Skaters hit the ice at BMO Center for 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockfordians are in for a cool weekend as the 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships come to the Forest City.

If you watch the Winter Olympics, you’re no stranger to figure skating, with its daring spins, jumps and twirls. Synchronized Skating is no different, but it’s done as a team.

“They will spend hours learning the routines, learning how to execute them well, cleanly and together,” said Edward Mann, President of the Illinois Skating Council.

164 teams, comprised of 10 to 25 skaters, staying in 83 hotels around the region, with an estimated economic impact of $2.9 million. Some of those teams are from our area.

“The slogan is you start as a team and you end as a family, and they definitely have grown into that family by now because now we just get to show it off,” said Erin Ludington, head coach of the Arctic Edge of Rockford.

Other teams come from as far as California.

“We’ve been to Rockford a couple of times, and we always love it,” said Maja Costello, a skater with LA Synchro.

Maja and her friend Maya started skating 12 years ago. They say their team is family.

“We started at the same rink, at the same time, I think you started a little bit before I did but yah, since the beginning,” they told 23 News.

Synchronized Skating isn’t an Olympic sport yet. So while they skate for gold, skaters and coaches hope to prove a point, that this sport belongs on the big stage.

“My teammates say everything is better with friends, so to go compete internationally has been a big deal but to have that Olympic title would be that much better,” said Ludington.

Sectionals are running from Thursday through Sunday. The teams who place the highest will head to the National Championships, held in Peoria. The top teams from there will head to the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.