Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged.

Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The two cars inside the garage are a total loss, and a car parked a few feet away suffered moderate burns.

No one was injured in the blaze, but around $60,000 in damages were done.

