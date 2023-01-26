Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged.

Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The two cars inside the garage are a total loss, and a car parked a few feet away suffered moderate burns.

No one was injured in the blaze, but around $60,000 in damages were done.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.
Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse after van theft
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow

Latest News

GoFundMe page started for 15th & Chris owner after Rockford restaurant fire
GoFundMe page set up for 15th & Chris owner after Rockford restaurant fire
Those who place highest will head to Nationals in Peoria
Skaters hit the ice at BMO Center for 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars
Overnight garage fire in Rockford destroys multiple cars
A current vet shortage may force pet owners to find an emergency clinic hours away that takes...
Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets
Friday, Jan. 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Remembering thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses killed in the Holocaust