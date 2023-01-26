Overnight garage fire destroys multiple cars
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged.
Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The two cars inside the garage are a total loss, and a car parked a few feet away suffered moderate burns.
No one was injured in the blaze, but around $60,000 in damages were done.
