One local historic building set to receive renovations

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come true,” said Executive Director of CCS William Chatman.

With the help of State Representative Maurice West, CCS was awarded a $300,000 grant. The funds will be used to build classrooms, offices, and flexible learning spaces for the youth.

“The new environments that we’re building now and recreating renovating and so forth, I think they will speak to young people of their importance and how important we see them as they work towards their goals,” said Chatman.

Chatman believes investing in this building is investing in youth and will help the community in the long run.

