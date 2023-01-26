Former Winnebago County GOP Chairman now faces civil lawsuit as he awaits criminal trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi awaits trial on aggravated battery and home invasion charges, his wife’s boyfriend files a civil suit Wednesday afternoon against Nicolosi regarding the same alleged event.

Stoliker accuses Nicolosi of violating an order of protection against his wife in October; by entering the couple’s home, jumping on the bed where Nicolosi’s wife and Stoliker were sleeping, and repeatedly hitting Stoliker in the head and ear. According to court documents, Stoliker suffered a ripped ear lobe, black eye and a bite to the stomach. Stoliker is seeking at least 50 thousand dollars in damages. Nicolosi pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in November. A case management conference on the civil suit is set for April 26.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.