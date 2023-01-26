Former Winnebago County GOP Chairman now faces civil lawsuit as he awaits criminal trial

As Eli Nicolosi awaits criminal trial on aggravated battery and home invasion charges, his...
As Eli Nicolosi awaits criminal trial on aggravated battery and home invasion charges, his estranged wife's boyfriend files a civil suit seeking at least $50,000(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi awaits trial on aggravated battery and home invasion charges, his wife’s boyfriend files a civil suit Wednesday afternoon against Nicolosi regarding the same alleged event.

Stoliker accuses Nicolosi of violating an order of protection against his wife in October; by entering the couple’s home, jumping on the bed where Nicolosi’s wife and Stoliker were sleeping, and repeatedly hitting Stoliker in the head and ear. According to court documents, Stoliker suffered a ripped ear lobe, black eye and a bite to the stomach. Stoliker is seeking at least 50 thousand dollars in damages. Nicolosi pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in November. A case management conference on the civil suit is set for April 26.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
Body identified
Rockford man I.D.’d; found in Chicago after funeral van theft
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Evans Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18 in connection with a report made in November 2022...
Rockford man faces multiple child sex crime charges
CBS Chicago reports that police located the body Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee...
Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

Latest News

A potentially significant snow system is possible this weekend.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/25/2023
Kim Radostits says that for disengaged students to care about learning the content, they must...
Oregon teacher named finalist for country’s top educator
Local nonprofit receives large grant for a makeover
One local historic building set to receive renovations
Local nonprofit receives large grant for a makeover
- clipped version