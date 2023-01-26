FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire in Rockford
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.
Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse after van theft
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow

Latest News

Fatal Crash
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death