Active pattern underway, several more snow chances ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was hardly a blockbuster, but the Stateline was served another reminder Wednesday that winter is nowhere close to finished.

Officially, 1.8″ of snow fell at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, making Wednesday the snowiest day of the winter thus far. Areas to our south picked up between 3″ and 4″, while areas north and west picked up much lower amounts.

While some melting is underway, thanks to the very warm ground in place, there are more disturbances in view that are poised to replenish our snowpack in the coming days.

In the short term, any snow that falls over the next 24 hours will come in the form of flurries or light snow showers. While many areas won’t see anything in terms of accumulation, a few spots may pick up a few tenths of an inch of snow between now and Thursday night.

Hit or miss flurries or light snow showers are possible at any point in time between Wednesday night and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial clearing is possible Thursday night into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday morning, we’ll shift our attention to a slightly more vigorous system that will be approaching from the northwest. It’ll bring a more well-organized batch of snow to the region in the day’s early stages. At this stage in the game, it wouldn’t surprise me if many spots picked up a quick inch or so by the noon hour Friday, before things calm down.

In total, most areas can expect between 1″ to 2″ of additional snow over the next 48 hours.

Saturday’s when things could get much more interesting. Computer model forecasts are showing rather remarkable agreement in developing a storm system that’ll move west to east through the Midwest during the day on Saturday, setting the area up for the potential of a lengthy period of snowfall.

The early read is that snow’s to begin here Saturday morning, become more widespread and heavier by midday and into the afternoon, then continue through the early evening hours. With temperatures expected to be in the 20s, there’s really no concern over rain or mixed precipitation providing any uncertainty in the type of precipitation that falls. That heightens the likelihood of accumulating snow here, and raises a very real possibility of some POTENTIALLY significant accumulations here or nearby. There are many finer details still to be wrinkled out, but it’s fair to say that close attention to the Saturday forecast is most certainly warranted.

From there on out, much colder temperatures become the big story. Starting Sunday and lasting all through next week, temperatures will be lucky to get above 20° during the day, while some days may struggle to reach 10°. At night, We’re looking at a steady diet of single digit lows, with several sub-zero nights likely sprinkled in.

It’s safe to say February will get off to a very wintry start!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.