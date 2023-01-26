27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning after a severe car crash in Stephenson County.

Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 26 and Old Route 26 for a report of a damaged car on the side of the road.

Thomas Zulke was reportedly driving north on Rt. 26 when his vehicle veered off the road into the southbound lane and into the ditch. First responders say the vehicle hit a tree and Zulke was found outside of his car.

Preliminary reports say it was hours before the crash was reported.

The crash remains under investigation, but Stephenson County deputies say weather conditions may have played a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 with the Stephenson County Coroner’s Office.

