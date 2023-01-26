23 News anchor Andy Gannon locally featured for milestone anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last four decades, stateline residents have come to know Andy Gannon, the deep-voiced tv personality that’s covered everything from sports upsets, and political highlights to severe weather events and local happenings.

Now, Gannon is being featured for his own legacy―40 years reporting local news.

Rockford Register Star reporter Ken DeCoster published the article Thursday, which you can read here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.