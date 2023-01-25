Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Davis Junction man who died Monday while driving the wrong way down the interstate has been named.

John Danuk was reportedly driving northbound on I-39 at mile marker 119 when he took the wrong exit and ended up in the southbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Danuk’s vehicle hit 52-year-old David Henke’s vehicle head-on, sending both drivers to the hospital.

Danuk did not survive.

Another vehicle, driven by Bradd Pezewski, 44, of Elgin, was hit by the debris from the crash. Pezewski was not hurt during the incident but was cited for operating a commercial vehicle without proper classification.

Traffic was detoured for hours on I-39 north and south between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford while cleanup was underway.

