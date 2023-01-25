Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse after van theft

Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.
Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is still at large, but has been identified after a funeral van was stolen Saturday with a body inside.

Deon Howard, 23, faces unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse.

Howard was identified as the suspect after investigators relocated the van and the body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown, who was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Surveillance footage captured an image of a man in the area of Collins & Stone Funeral Home on the day of the theft. Police have not released whether or not the person in the photo is Howard.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
Body identified
Rockford man I.D.’d; found in Chicago after funeral van theft
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Evans Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18 in connection with a report made in November 2022...
Rockford man faces multiple child sex crime charges
CBS Chicago reports that police located the body Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee...
Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

Latest News

Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Man identified
Missing body folo
Photo of their sign
League of Women Voters highlights importance of health care rights
Photo of their sign
League of Women Voters hosts women's rights event