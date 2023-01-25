Rockford city leaders address 2022 crime statistics

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and police chief Carla Redd reflect on crime from the past year while highlighting improvements. While 2023 is off to a rough start, city leaders say it’s not reflective of the progress made in 2022.

“The most recent violence doesn’t deter us. The most recent violence shows us that we need to double down on our efforts on prevention and intervention and as these efforts continue to grow, so will the outcome of these continued efforts,” said McNamara.

There was an 8% decrease in violent crimes, an almost 40% decrease in homicides, and a 16% decrease in shots fired. Despite these reductions, McNamara says there’s still much work to do.

“Crime is absolutely a systematic problem, so we need a systematic solution. That systematic solution means that everyone needs to play their role and again that means the courts, that means the school, that means clergy, probation, law enforcement us at the city,” said McNamara.

If you know of any crimes and want to share information, you can submit anonymous tips through tip411 or download the Rockford police department app.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Body missing after van stolen from Rockford funeral home
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
CBS Chicago reports that police located the body Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee...
Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home
Southbound traffic on I-39 was stalled Monday after a serious crash on U.S. 20 caused first...
All lanes open on I-39 after two-car crash in Rockford
Fire leaves $100k in damages
Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris

Latest News

An overview of crime in 2022
Rockford leaders address 2022 crime stats
Body identified
Rockford man I.D.’d; found in Chicago after funeral van theft
Clean-up is underway Tuesday after a two-car crash detoured traffic in Rockford.
Two-car crash detours traffic at Longwood and Whitman in Rockford
Illinois ranked 7th in worst state to retire