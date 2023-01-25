Rockford city leaders address 2022 crime statistics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and police chief Carla Redd reflect on crime from the past year while highlighting improvements. While 2023 is off to a rough start, city leaders say it’s not reflective of the progress made in 2022.

“The most recent violence doesn’t deter us. The most recent violence shows us that we need to double down on our efforts on prevention and intervention and as these efforts continue to grow, so will the outcome of these continued efforts,” said McNamara.

There was an 8% decrease in violent crimes, an almost 40% decrease in homicides, and a 16% decrease in shots fired. Despite these reductions, McNamara says there’s still much work to do.

“Crime is absolutely a systematic problem, so we need a systematic solution. That systematic solution means that everyone needs to play their role and again that means the courts, that means the school, that means clergy, probation, law enforcement us at the city,” said McNamara.

If you know of any crimes and want to share information, you can submit anonymous tips through tip411 or download the Rockford police department app.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.