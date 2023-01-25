Oregon couple renew their vows for 70th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One lucky Oregon couple renews their vows to celebrate 70 years of marriage.

“Can you kiss me?,” Meg Bushnell asks her husband Fred.

Everyone dreams of a fairytale, never-ending love story being able to hold the same person for the rest of their life. For Meg and Fred of Oregon, that dream came true. The couple met because Meg’s sorority sisters liked Fred’s Buick Convertible.

“We met in ‘52 and started dating then and we married January 17th, 1953,” Meg said.

For the couple’s 70th anniversary this month, Shepherd Premier Senior Living hosted a vow renewal ceremony. The now 92-year-old Fred and 90-year-old Meg were surprised by the event.

“I kind of thought this was over the top to do, but they were getting such a kick out of it here so I decided I would enjoy it too and we certainty have,” Meg said.

The facility’s owner says it is a privilege to be part of Meg and Fred’s life and it’s hard not to fall in love with the couple after meeting them.

“They are constantly together and constantly content. You can tell that you know, one just doesn’t look right if the other one isn’t there,” owner Theresa Maskrey said.

Their son Cade Bushnell says even though Fred and Meg’s relationship was rocky at points, they’ve cared for each other endlessly throughout the years.

“They have had, a very obviously very long and good relationship because not very many marriages make it this long,” Cade said.

Fred is a long-time watercolor painter and Cade says Meg is Fred’s biggest fan, critic and promoter.

