Local snow emergencies: Wednesday’s up-to-date list

(WIFR) - The stateline saw nearly three inches of snow Wednesday morning, causing communities to activate snow emergencies across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisonsin.

Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions for most municipalities.

This can include odd/even street parking to allow for snow clearing and fines for parking in some public lots.

Here’s an up-to-date list of active snow emergencies:

Rockford - effective 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Odd side parking at 6 p.m., even side parking at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Be sure to check with your local public works department for more information on guidelines for your area.

This list will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.