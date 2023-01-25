Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
Body identified
Rockford man I.D.’d; found in Chicago after funeral van theft
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after the crash, and one did not survive.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
Evans Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18 in connection with a report made in November 2022...
Rockford man faces multiple child sex crime charges
CBS Chicago reports that police located the body Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee...
Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
Dozens of local eateries will offer special deals throughout the week.
Rockford Region Restaurant Week returns Jan. 31
Simone Biles and Wheaties hosted a "Breakfast of Champions" event to unveil the limited-edition...
‘I am honored’: Olympic superstar Simone Biles unveils new Wheaties box
The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing...
The Razzies removes its nomination of 12-year-old for worst actor after backlash
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban